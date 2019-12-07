STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Stockton man’s vehicle.

On Friday morning, a girl said she saw someone breaking into her father’s car in the 3400 block of N. Franklin Ave. in Stockton.

The family called the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and said the suspect had left, but that the man whose truck was burglarized was following the suspect. Deputies located the man and found that he had a loaded, stolen gun and stolen property.

Roland Heathington was booked into jail on several out-of-county warrants and weapons, burglary, and theft charges.