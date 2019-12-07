SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony was held on Saturday morning at Discovery Park. The event was put on by the Gold Country Base U.S. Submarine Veterans group. This event included a bell tolling, speeches, education about Pearl Harbor, and a wreath-laying ceremony in the water, overseen by the Sacramento and Yolo County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Sacramento and West Sacramento Police Departments’ Marine Enforcement boats.

2,403 Americans were killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese fighter planes targeted the eight U.S. Navy battleships anchored at Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack led to the United States officially entering World War II.

Ceremonies are also held each year in Hawaii at the USS Arizona. There are only a handful of survivors from that battleship who are still alive. For the first time in 2018, none of them were well enough to make it to the ceremony.