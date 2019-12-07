WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a fire at a junk lot in West Sacramento for hours on Friday.

According to West Sacramento Fire, plumes of thick, black smoke came from fire in an industrial area around 3:30 p.m.

Putting out the fire took delicate work by West Sacramento Fire Department and a forklift operator who moved the vehicles apart one by one. Firefighters then moved in using water and foam to battle the flames. Some of the fumes from the fire were toxic, making it hard at times for firefighters to breathe.

Firefighters were also concerned about flames moving to other businesses.

“Our crews established a fire attack and established lines around the surrounding businesses”, said West Sacramento Fire Department Acting Deputy Chief Marc Cullison.

In all, 50 vehicles were burned in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

West Capitol Avenue at Houston Street was closed during the incident.