ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Students in Elk Grove are coming together to support a Muslim classmate who says she was assaulted because of her religion.

The alleged attack happened on Wednesday. A 17-year-old girl wearing a Muslim Student Association shirt at school and was followed by a masked person into the bathroom, she says. There, the alleged attacker verbally attacked the girl for being a Muslim and threw a bucket of water on her. The girl was not physically injured during the incident.

On Friday, students, parents, and staff met at Pleasant Grove High School to discuss the incident. The Elk Grove School District sent a letter home to parents condemning what happened.

“The PGHS community came together to show student unity and respect for the diverse makeup of the school community which is cherished, promoted and protected,” the school district wrote on their Facebook page.

Police are investigating the incident.