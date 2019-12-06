



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The group of East Bay second graders behind the viral remix of a Lizzo song got to meet the artist at her show in San Jose Thursday night.

The breakout hip-hop star was in town to perform at the SAP Center as part of the line-up for 99.7 NOW’s holiday Poptopia concert with fellow acts Halsey and Normani.

WATCH: Bay Area 2nd Grade Teacher’s Classroom Remix Of Lizzo Song Brings Students Together

Last month, Dorothy Honey Mallari, a 2nd grade teacher at Pittsburg’s Los Medanos Elementary, taught her students a reworked version of Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts” that went viral on Facebook and caught the attention of the star herself who tweeted about the kids’ take on the song.

San Francisco pop radio station 99.7 NOW invited the Los Medanos Elementary class to its annual holiday concert, giving them a chance to meet their inspiration in person.

Their teacher says the students were speechless and couldn’t stop hugging the star.

Lizzo even asked the students to perform their rendition of “Truth Hurts.” The radio station posted a video of the performance on their Instagram.

