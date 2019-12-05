AUBURN (CBS13) — Two women in Placer County are facing charges of burglary and grand theft after reportedly swiping high-end items of the shelves of an Ulta on Black Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Ericka Chacon and 36-year-old Yolanda Cervantez of Sacramento were caught on camera stealing from the beauty store.

In the video, the sheriff’s office says Chacon is seen filling her handbag with perfume, walking in and out of the fragrance section, swiping products into her bag. Cervantez is also seen, deputies say, stuffing her handbag an aisle.

The pair reportedly stole nearly $5,000 in high-end makeup and perfume.

Witnesses reported the incident to deputies who caught the suspects near the Elm Avenue on-ramp. The pair led deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 before crashing into a guardrail.

Both women were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. They face charges of burglary, conspiracy, grand theft and evading a peace officer.

The sheriff’s office said one woman was given a court date at the hospital. The other was booked in the Placer County Jail and bailed out on $100,000 bond.