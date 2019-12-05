VACAVILLE FESTIVAL OF TREES

TODAY

11AM-9PM

12 Days Of Midtown

For a more comprehensive (and continually updated) listing of “12 Days of Midtown” activities and/or more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown or follow on social media – Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Rancho Cordova PAL Holiday Run

Saturday, December 14

Registration 7:30 AM, races begin 8:30 AM

Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive, Rancho Cordova

Sac State vs. #18 Austin Peay

Saturday

6pm

Hornet Stadium

http://www.hornetsports.com/

Jingle Bell Pup Crawl

Saturday Dec. 14

Noon-4pm

Starting Location: Truitt Bark Park

1818 Q Street, Sacramento

Purchase Tickets Online!!

https://www.classy.org/event/3rd-annual-jingle-bell-pup-crawl/e249488

Meyer Outlet Sale

Opens Today 8am-pm

Dec. 6-Dec. 16 10am-6pm

NEW Fairfield location: 300 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield

Vallejo location: 525 Curtola Parkway, Vallejo

More Info: (707) 551-2800

Consumers can contact Meyer for further info at (707) 551-2800 or online at http://www.meyerus.com/sale

Sacred Heart Home Tour

Friday, December 6, 12pm-8pm

Saturday, December 7, 10am-7pm

Sunday, December 8, 11am-5pm

Fab Forties, East Sacramento

$30/ticket

SACREDHEARTHOMETOUR.COM

Rebecca Ward Design

rebecca@rwarddesign.com

O: 916-668-9590

C: 916-539-0568

http://www.rwarddesign.com

1812 J Street, Suite 5

Sacramento, CA 95811

Hours: M-F 9-5

http://www.houseofbrazier.com

Les Schwab Tires Toy Drive

Donate Now Until Dec 14

Receive A Free Tire Service

Les Schwab Tires

750 E Bidwell St, Folsom

http://www.LesSchwab.com

Swabbies Supreme Diaper Cream

Lamaze Intimates Cami and PJs

Facebook: @LamazeMaternityIntimates

Instagram: @lamazeintimates

WhizRider

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/whizrider-the-game-changer-for-family-travel#/

https://www.kalencom.com/index.php?route=product/category&path=38

New Disney items from Bumkins:

Collection Name and Landing Page with Info: Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Collection by Bumkins

Shop the collection: https://www.bumkins.com/collections/disney-baby-collection-toy-story

88th Annual California State Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Tonight at 5 p.m.

California State Capitol, West Steps

This event will be streamed live on the California Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor/

http://www.gov.ca.gov

http://www.dds.ca.gov

Pottery World

4419 Granite Drive

Rocklin

916-624-8080

http://www.potteryworld.com