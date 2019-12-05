VACAVILLE FESTIVAL OF TREES
TODAY
11AM-9PM
12 Days Of Midtown
For a more comprehensive (and continually updated) listing of “12 Days of Midtown” activities and/or more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown or follow on social media – Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.
Rancho Cordova PAL Holiday Run
Saturday, December 14
Registration 7:30 AM, races begin 8:30 AM
Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive, Rancho Cordova
Sac State vs. #18 Austin Peay
Saturday
6pm
Hornet Stadium
http://www.hornetsports.com/
Jingle Bell Pup Crawl
Saturday Dec. 14
Noon-4pm
Starting Location: Truitt Bark Park
1818 Q Street, Sacramento
Purchase Tickets Online!!
https://www.classy.org/event/3rd-annual-jingle-bell-pup-crawl/e249488
Meyer Outlet Sale
Opens Today 8am-pm
Dec. 6-Dec. 16 10am-6pm
NEW Fairfield location: 300 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield
Vallejo location: 525 Curtola Parkway, Vallejo
More Info: (707) 551-2800
Consumers can contact Meyer for further info at (707) 551-2800 or online at http://www.meyerus.com/sale
Sacred Heart Home Tour
Friday, December 6, 12pm-8pm
Saturday, December 7, 10am-7pm
Sunday, December 8, 11am-5pm
Fab Forties, East Sacramento
$30/ticket
SACREDHEARTHOMETOUR.COM
Rebecca Ward Design
rebecca@rwarddesign.com
O: 916-668-9590
C: 916-539-0568
http://www.rwarddesign.com
1812 J Street, Suite 5
Sacramento, CA 95811
Hours: M-F 9-5
Les Schwab Tires Toy Drive
Donate Now Until Dec 14
Receive A Free Tire Service
Les Schwab Tires
750 E Bidwell St, Folsom
http://www.LesSchwab.com
Swabbies Supreme Diaper Cream
Lamaze Intimates Cami and PJs
Facebook: @LamazeMaternityIntimates
Instagram: @lamazeintimates
WhizRider
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/whizrider-the-game-changer-for-family-travel#/
https://www.kalencom.com/index.php?route=product/category&path=38
New Disney items from Bumkins:
Collection Name and Landing Page with Info: Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Collection by Bumkins
Shop the collection: https://www.bumkins.com/collections/disney-baby-collection-toy-story
88th Annual California State Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Tonight at 5 p.m.
California State Capitol, West Steps
This event will be streamed live on the California Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor/
http://www.gov.ca.gov
http://www.dds.ca.gov
Pottery World
4419 Granite Drive
Rocklin
916-624-8080
http://www.potteryworld.com