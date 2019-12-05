



BRENTWOOD (CBS13) — A local barber is recovering in a hospital after a woman ran him over, complaining about the haircut he gave her son.

Boards now cover up the crime scene at the “Delta Barber Shop” in Antioch. Video shows the aftermath of the violent attack as longtime barber Brian Martin is taken out on a stretcher, after being run over by a vehicle, and slammed through to the next-door storefront.

His barbershop partner was the first to call 9-1-1. “At first it was disbelief and shock,” Dusty Souders said.

Antioch police say Ruby Delgadillo ran over Martin after he gave her son a haircut that she claimed left a scratch on his neck. She initially left the barbershop with her son, then returned with him and another child and began kicking the barbershop windows. When Martin told her to leave and tried taking a photo of her vehicle, she drove toward him.

His family is now trying to raise money for his expenses. From his hospital bed, he spoke about the moment of impact.

“I didn’t expect that,” Martin said. “But once I realized she was coming over the curb, she had one hand on the wheel, the other hand was flipping me off, and she was screaming ‘F’ ‘U’ with her two little kids in the car.”

At the Brentwood home where records show Delgadillo lives, a man answering through the window told CBS13 reporter Steve Large to leave, but wouldn’t say if Delgadillo was inside or if the children in the car with her were okay.

“The word is disbelief,” Souders said, “just unbelievable that something like this would happen over something so petty.”

A dispute all over a haircut. Putting a barber in the hospital, and a sending suspect into hiding.

Antioch police say Delgadillo was driving a blue 2006 Toyota Prius.