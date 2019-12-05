Filed Under:Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Motley Crue, San Francisco


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Some of the world’s most iconic rock legends are coming to the Bay Area next year! Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, are hitting the road for “The Stadium Tour.”

The bands will perform at Oracle Park on July 19, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. through Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m Dec. 13 at www.LiveNation.com.