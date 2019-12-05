



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Some of the world’s most iconic rock legends are coming to the Bay Area next year! Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, are hitting the road for “The Stadium Tour.”

The bands will perform at Oracle Park on July 19, 2020, at 7 p.m.

We are heading out on tour with @DefLeppard and special guests @Poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts! Presales start 12/10 at 10am local, general onsale starts on 12/13!

Get more info here: https://t.co/JDE58U02za #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/IvJtYF2fpf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) December 4, 2019

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. through Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m Dec. 13 at www.LiveNation.com.