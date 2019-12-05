MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business and firing a gun at the owner, Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities said the incident happened on the night of Nov. 1 along the 900 block of Kansas Avenue.

The as-of-yet unidentified suspect is accused of stealing the business’s deposit bags, filled with checks and money, from the owner and at least one other person as they were leaving the business.

Law enforcement said the suspect fired his weapon at the victims but did not hit anyone. The suspect was seen getting into a newer model white Honda CRV SUV driven by another person.

Crime Stoppers said the man, seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black mask, then shot out of the getaway vehicle as they left the scene.

Authorities ask that anyone with information relevant to this case contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.