CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies arrested two Fairfield men Thursday morning in connection with two November home invasion robberies in the East Bay Area, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Joseph Wells, 22, and Adama Diop, 20, are accused of committing home invasions on Oct. 29 in Oakland and Nov. 26 in Lafayette. A similar incident under investigation happened on Nov. 10 in Benicia but has not been connected to the two men.

Fairfield SWAT and Lafayette PD served search warrants Thursday on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue and detained multiple individuals, two of which were arrested and identified as Wells and Diop.

Lafayette police discovered guns and numerous items believed to be stolen during the robberies.

Both men will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of residential burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, stolen vehicle and conspiracy.