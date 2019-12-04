WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Vallejo man was arrested in Woodland after a sheriff’s deputy allegedly saw him throw a bag of drugs out of his car.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at a gas station on North East Street.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a car pull into the parking lot of the gas station. It’s unclear if the driver noticed the deputy, but the deputy soon saw him roll over to the far side of the parking lot and throw a bag out of his car.

The deputy then approached the driver and quickly found he was on probation for possession of meth for sale.

Inside the bag, was a half-pound of meth, heroin, packing material, and digital scales, the deputy said.

The suspect, 47-year-old Vallejo resident William Gordon, was arrested and is facing several drug charges.