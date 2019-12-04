OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A convicted felon is suspected of shooting at his neighbor’s home in Olivehurst.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, the neighbor called 911 around 10 p.m. on Monday to report that his neighbor was shooting and a gun and that a bullet came through his wall. People were inside the home, but deputies say no one was hurt.

When deputies showed up, the neighbor – 63-year-old Thomas Sudderth – came out of his house holding a rifle. He eventually surrendered after a short standoff.

Investigators say several guns and bullets were found in his home.

Sudderth, from his convicted felon status, is prohibited from owning weapons and ammunition. He has since been booked into Yuba County Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail.