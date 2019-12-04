



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A memorial service for Sacramento firefighter Tamara Thacher will be held Monday, Dec. 9 at the Golden 1 Center.

The service is open to the public and will start at 11 a.m.

Thacher passed away on Nov. 26 after a battle with occupational cancer. She was a 31-year veteran of the department.

Thacher was described as tough, candid and caring during her 31 years of service with the department.

She served the department proudly in many facets from helping the community to helping her colleagues deal with personal issues.