Good Day Rewind - 12/2/19Don't miss the top moments of the day from today's show! Don't miss the show tomorrow. Watch Good Day, starting at 4:30 a.m.

8 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what’s the last thing you learned from your cellphone?

14 hours ago

FotobomerzFotobomerz is a new photo booth and marketing solution company servicing the greater Sacramento area, and they’re in the studio giving us a snap shot of their services!

14 hours ago

Dina-I-Y At Sac Restore Pt 2Dina Kupfer is back in Sacramento at Restore for another installment of Dina-I-Y!

14 hours ago

Sarah Ames Pt 2NorCal native and country singer Sarah Ames is back in the studio with more!

15 hours ago