



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you make a good haul on Cyber Monday? Unfortunately, you’re probably not the only one waiting for your packages to arrive.

According to an analysis from SafeWise.com, the Sacramento area is among the top places in the US for porch pirates.

The greater Sacramento metro (the survey also includes Modesto and Stockton) comes in right at number 10. Topping the list is the San Francisco metro area, while Los Angeles is also right there next to Sacramento in terms of larceny-theft rate.

Last year, Sacramento was only ranked at 15 for porch pirates thefts.

To keep your deliveries safe, experts say you could have your packages sent to your workplace or an Amazon locker instead of your home.