ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say they caught a man with more than $1,600 in counterfeit cash during a traffic stop in Roseville.

The incident happened on Monday. Roseville police say an officer pulled over a car that was driving with a broken tail light.

After talking with the two people who were inside the car, the officer found that both were on searchable probation out of Sacramento County. Further, the driver – 36-year-old Justin P. Rawluk – had a suspended license for DUI-related charges.

Officers started searching the car once back up arrived.

In the trunk, officers discovered $1,600 in fake US currency. Materials for counterfeiting bills was also discovered.

Rawluk was arrested has been booked into the Auburn Jail and is facing several charges.