MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are going undercover in Modesto to find porch pirates, and on Tuesday, they say they made an arrest.

It’s the season for online shopping, and unfortunately, all those packages left on porches are too tempting for thieves to resist. Modesto Police Department detectives say they put packages on porches in the city and watched them to see who would bite. They say they saw 50-year-old Candy Franklin of Modesto take a package off a porch and drive away. Police followed Franklin and eventually arrested her on theft charges, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department.

Although the theft charge was a misdemeanor, police arrested Franklin and took her to jail. Police shared a photo of Franklin’s vehicle so that citizens can be “on the lookout should Candy decide to drive down your street for unattended packages at your home.”