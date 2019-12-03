SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A short police chase ended with a crash south Sacramento late Monday night.

The incident started a little after 10 p.m. at Meadowview Road and Detroit Boulevard when a Sacramento police officer tried to pull over someone for an unspecified traffic violation.

Police say the suspect took off, starting a chase that lasted about three minutes.

The car chase ended when the suspect crashed into a light pole near Center Parkway and Mack Road.

Officers say the driver got out and tried to run, but was quickly caught and arrested. Police have not released the suspect’s name, but they say he had a warrant out for his arrest.

A bystander suffered minor injuries from flying debris during the crash, police say.