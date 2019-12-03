



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies discovered many illegal items during a probationary search Monday.

In a new release, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched Ruben Carrillo, who was on searchable probation. Inside his residence, they said they found evidence of identity theft, marijuana, meth packaged for sale, heroin, and more items used in drug sales.

The deputies also found marijuana stored under a crib mattress and in other children’s rooms.

Carrillo and two others were arrested and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says Carrillo is facing a violation of probation, and new charges in relation to possessing fraudulent materials, stolen property, and drugs.

Nicole Halvorson and Salvador Villanueva are facing charges for possession of fraudulent materials, stolen property, drug charges, conspiracy, and child endangerment charges.