SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Republic FC has re-signed Cameron Iwasa, the club’s all-time leader in goals.

The Jesuit High graduate has played in 116 games with the team and has scored 47 goals in league play — both all-time club records.

“Re-signing Cam was a major priority for us this offseason,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “His offensive production has been our main catalyst, and we’re thrilled to have him lead this team into the 2020 campaign and beyond.”

Iwasa first joined Republic FC in 2015. Before coming home to play, Iwasa played at UC Irvine before being drafted by the Montreal Impact. Rather than signing with the MLS club, he joined the Republic FC.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed following negotiations with the club captain.