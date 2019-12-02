ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help after a man was killed in an early morning hit-and-run on Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Watt Avenue, north of Marconi Avenue.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded and found a 35-year-old man had been hit by a car. Officers started CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later by medics.

No one who actually saw the man being hit has been found yet, detectives say. People in the area at the time of the incident gave differing statements.

From some evidence left at the scene, investigators believe the car involved is a white 2012-2015 Dodge Challenger. It will have a broken headlight and other front-end damage, detectives say.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew Wood.

Detectives are still looking for the car and driver involved. Anyone with information relevant to the crash investigation is asked to contact the CHP North Sacramento office at (916) 348-2300.