



SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Monday meant digging out in the Sierra after a weekend storm dumped several feet of snow.

Add today’s rain and another freeze tonight and that could prove dangerous. That’s why plows worked into the night pushing snow off of parking lots and roads.

“It snowed all day. We got about four feet and then we shoveled and then this morning we got an additional two feet,” Nick Lillie said.

Lillie and his friend Jeff Headley provided the manpower to move it all.

“That’s all we been doing all week,” said Headley.

The two work at Boreal. Shoveling takes place at work and again at home.

“Just a couple extra hours today. I am used to it,” Headley said with a hearty laugh.

READ: Weather Conditions Shift From Snow To Rain As More Drivers Head Down From The Sierra

They are also keeping a watchful eye on their propane tanks to keep them from being covered with snow.

Keith Knudsen with Northern Sierra Propane said: “If the weight of snow pulls the pigtail apart from the regulator or service valve on the tank, you are going to have a leak.”

Experts suggest cleaning snow off of tanks and marking them so they are easier to see for servicing.

“It’s what we are used to. We have been living here way too long to not be able to do it,” Headley said.

Locals know the drill and just plan for it this time of year. It’s constant clean up when it comes to Mother Nature.

“If you don’t keep maintenance you will get slides into houses,” Lillie said.