ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A victim tracked down and helped police find their stolen Apple watch last week using the “ping” feature on the device.

Roseville Police say a resident tracked the watch to a parking lot on the edge of town near the 8600 block of Auburn Boulevard. Officers found two people who were on searchable probation inside a motorhome at the location.

While they searched the motorhome, the victim “pinged” his watch and officers found it in a cabinet near the rear of the motorhome.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Elijah Filson and 38-year-old Jacob Cummins on multiple charges including possession of stolen property and a controlled substance.