Hands4Hope Winter BoutiqueSabrina Silva is in El Dorado Hills checking out the Hands 4 Hope Winter Boutique- a store helping families get some warm winter clothing!

13 hours ago

Davis Craft & Vintage FairIt's the first holiday fair in Davis so we thought we'd stop by and do some shopping and see Santa.

13 hours ago

Art's Craft Beer PalaceThis morning Kevin Hernandez is getting a special taste of Roseville's Art's Craft Beer Palace!

13 hours ago

Christmas Hula Show Pt 2A local hula halau is back in the studio sharing the holiday spirit...Hawaiian style ahead of their Christmas hula show and craft fair!

14 hours ago

Raising Funds for SPCAA Sacramento teen, Julian baked and sold organic dog cookies as part of his Bat Mitzvah project and raised over $1800 for the Sacramento SPCA! He joins us in the Good Day studio to share more about his project.

14 hours ago