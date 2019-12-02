SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss at least another two to three weeks after spraining his ankle during practice last month.

The third-year player will not make the upcoming four-game road trip with the team; however, he is participating in “on-court, non-contact basketball activities,” according to a news release issued by the team.

Fox has already missed nine games.

Forward Marvin Bagley III will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff at the end of this week and could return to play. He suffered a right thumb fracture and hasn’t played a game yet this season.

The Kings are currently 8-11. They play the Chicago Bulls tonight before hitting the road for games against the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. They’re back home on Wednesday, December 11th against the Oklahoma City Thunder.