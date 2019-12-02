



ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – An armed Orangevale man reportedly high on drugs and acting erratically was arrested on Sunday night after a tense exchange with deputies that involved a deputy shooting at the man.

On December 1 around 7:15 p.m., deputies received a call from someone saying their mother’s boyfriend was high on drugs and acting strange, including running in and out of their home in the 6800 block of Woodmore Oaks Drive. The caller said there were guns in the home in a locked safe, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the home about 35 minutes later and were reportedly confronted by the suspect, 36-year-old John Reynolds, who was carrying a gun in a threatening manner. One of the deputies shot at Reynolds but didn’t hit him. Reynolds then dropped his gun.

When deputies tried to arrest Reynolds, he fought back. They were eventually able to subdue him and take him into custody. One deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Reynolds was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division will investigate the shooting. The deputy who fired is a 2-year veteran of the sheriff’s Office. The deputies involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The outcome of the investigation will be reviewed by Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.