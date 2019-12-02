



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The home of slain El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael has been paid off thanks to the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

On Monday, the foundation announced that they had paid off the mortgage to the fallen deputy’s home.

“We need to take care of those who take care of us, and we need to take care of their families when they don’t come home,” said Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller in a statement.

Deputy Ishmael, a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was shot and killed at an illegal marijuana grow in Somerset back on Oct. 23. He left behind a wife and three children.

“In paying off the Ishmael family’s mortgage, my hope is that we can provide them with some security and peace of mind ahead of the holidays,” Siller said.

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of Deputy Ishmael.

The Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation is named after a fallen 9/11 firefighter. The foundation works to keep the families of fallen first responders in their homes.