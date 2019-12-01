



— A local taco trailer believed to be stolen from a Sacramento storage facility has been located.

Sacramento PD said a police report was filed Friday at around 5 p.m. regarding a stolen Tacos Brambila taco trailer from Valet Indoor Storage at 1100 Richards Blvd.

The owner, who believed the truck was stolen from the secured facility, announced Sunday that the truck was not stolen and was moved by the storage facility without being notified. An employee moved the trailer and forgot to tell the owner, they said.

The truck has been on the streets for around seven months. The owner said the trailer has no insurance, which would have resulted in a devastating loss.