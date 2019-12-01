POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — An El Dorado County woman was arrested for murder after a neighbor called 911 and said she stabbed her boyfriend to death in self-defense, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home in Pollock Pines on Saturday and located the suspect, Raenee Goodman, and her dead boyfriend.

Goodman was taken into custody as detectives investigated the scene.

Following the investigation, Goodman was arrested for murder. Deputies said there are no other outstanding suspects in this case.

The decedent has yet to be identified.