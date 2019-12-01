ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — One man was arrested after a deputy-involved shooting in Orangevale on Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they responded to the 6800 block of Woodmore Oaks Drive at around 7:52 p.m. after a caller said his mother’s boyfriend was on drugs and they were concerned for their safety.

An altercation happened between deputies and the suspect, leading one deputy to fire his weapon in defense. The sheriff’s office said no one was struck in the shooting and the suspect was taken into custody.

Heavy police presence around 6800 block of Wood More Oaks in Orangevale as a result of an officer involved shooting. Suspect is in custody. No one hit by gun fire. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 2, 2019

No further details have been released at this time.