ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — One man was arrested after a deputy-involved shooting in Orangevale on Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they responded to the 6800 block of Woodmore Oaks Drive at around 7:52 p.m. after a caller said his mother’s boyfriend was on drugs and they were concerned for their safety.

An altercation happened between deputies and the suspect, leading one deputy to fire his weapon in defense. The sheriff’s office said no one was struck in the shooting and the suspect was taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.