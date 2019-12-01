LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — An avalanche warning is in effect through Monday in the greater Lake Tahoe area.

The National Weather Service said the affected area is the central Sierra Nevada between Ebbetts Pass south of the lake along Highway 4 and the Yuba Pass northwest of Lake Tahoe. The warning will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said high avalanche danger currently exists in the area and to avoid traveling in, near or below avalanche terrain.

The NWS said both natural and human-triggered avalanches are expected to occur with some being “potentially large and destructive.”

The warning comes in the midst of a heavy storm that is raging across northern California bringing thick snow to the Sierra and widespread rainfall to the valley.