SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are searching for the person that stole a local taco trailer from an indoor storage facility on Friday.

Sacramento PD said a police report was filed Friday at around 5 p.m. regarding a stolen Tacos Brambila taco trailer.

The trailer was reportedly taken from Valet Indoor Storage at 1100 Richards Blvd., which the owner of the trailer said is storage grounds for other food trucks and trailers and is Taco Brambila’s normal parking spot.

The owner, who said her own personal vehicle was stolen recently from in front of her home, said the only way to get into the grounds is with a clicker that opens a gate.

The truck has been in operation for approximately seven months and has no insurance, which the owner said results in a devastating loss.

No suspect information has been released at this time.