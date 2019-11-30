STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton on Saturday night.

The Stockton Police Department said they received reports of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m on the 3300 block of John Townsend Place.

An unidentified male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Stockton PD said there is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact the department at 209-937-8377.