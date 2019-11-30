SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento deputies are investigating a shooting in the Rosemont area on Saturday night that left one person injured.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 9000 block of Newhall Drive following reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m.

One person was located at the scene with two gunshot wounds in the upper body. The suspects got away in a car before the deputies’ arrival.

Deputies said the person who was shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

As of now, there is no suspect information available.