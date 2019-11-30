



— A Yuba County man was arrested on suspicion of shooting two people, killing one on Thanksgiving morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday.

Moe Nanlap, 23, of Linda, was arrested at a residence in East Linda Thursday morning just before noon.

ALSO: Dog Believed To Be In Danger With Spiked Wire Around Its Neck Found Safe In Roseville

Nanlap is accused of shooting two people at a separate East Linda residence resulting in one victim dying from their injuries at the hospital. The second victim is listed stable condition deputies said.

Information regarding a motive is unknown at this time.