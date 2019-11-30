



— One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Modesto on Friday night, the Modesto Police Department said.

Modesto PD responded to a Motel 6 located at 1920 West Orangeburg Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police were searching for a person at the motel with warrants out for their arrest.

The department said shots were fired as officers made contact with the unidentified individual, resulting in the suspect dying from their injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Modesto PD has not yet released the identity of the deceased. No further information on the situation has been made available.