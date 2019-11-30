EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned to death on Thanksgiving after falling through ice while walking his dogs in El Dorado County, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning ina lake in Meyers at around noon on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said they believe the man fell through ice while walking his dogs.

Cold weather clothing was found in the area the incident was believed to happen. Several crews searched the lake well into the following day of the initial reports. On Friday, the body of David Schmidt, 39, was found by a remote-operated vehicle utilized by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the drowning appears to be an accident as there were no signs of foul play.