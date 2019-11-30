MANTECA (CBS13) — A suspect is behind bars after police found a shooting victim hurt on the side of Highway 120 in Manteca on Friday night.

Manteca police said they responded to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. near Moffat Boulevard just east of Spreckels Avenue.

A victim was located in an embankment along the highway and cooperated with police to identify a possible suspect. Officers then responded to an apartment complex located on the 800 block of E. Atherton Drive. Law enforcement surrounded the apartment and called for the suspect to come out.

Officials said the suspect complied and walked outside to be arrested.

Both involved individuals have yet to be identified.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.