Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Black Friday: Roseville Galleria Pt. 3
Lori Wallace is back for more from Roseville Galleria!
16 minutes ago
Apple Hill Black Friday Pt. 2
We checked back in with Jordan Segundo as he headed up the hill to check out Apple Hill Tree Farms!
18 minutes ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the hosts knowledge on Three’s Company!
23 minutes ago
Doing Good: Good News Lodi Pt. 2
We’re back with Jamie Vilinskas as the Lodi Library gets ready for Giving Tuesday by challenging the community to a trivia contest!
28 minutes ago
Window Of Travel Over The Sierra
Caltrans is alerting drivers to a window of opportunity to travel over the Sierra before the snow returns.
36 minutes ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Friday's Show Info (11/29/19)
Thursday's Show Info (11/28/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (11/27/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (11/16/19)
Monday's Show Info (11/25/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
Top 10 Most Parodied TV Shows
November 29, 2019 at 8:15 am
Filed Under:
Best TV Show Parodies
,
Most Spoofed TV Shows
,
Shows That Are Parodied the Most
,
sitcom
,
streaming
,
top 10
,
tv
,
viral
,
watch mojo
,
watchmojo
The most parodied TV shows have taken on lives of their own.