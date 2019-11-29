SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating reports of shots fired minutes after a high school football championship game at Sacramento City College on Friday night.

The reports of shots fired came minutes after Elk Grove beat Whitney in the Sac-Joaquin section Division II championship game 35-0.

Sacramento PD said no injuries have been reported yet, but bullet casings have been found in the area of 15th Avenue and 21st Street just south of campus.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to follow as we obtain new information.