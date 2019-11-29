RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after officers observed suspicious activity in a vehicle in Rancho Cordova, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said.

Rancho Cordova PD said on Tuesday officers spotted a man, identified as Darnell King, 31, acting suspiciously in the driver’s seat. Rancho Cordova PD said King is a known subject to the department.

Sitting in the backseat directly behind King was Deonte Scottgardon, 27, who police said began destroying items as officers approached the car.

A search of the two men and the vehicle uncovered over $4,100 in cash, drugs, and a 30-round magazine for a handgun, the department said.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on several charges.