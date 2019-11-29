



— Oroville police are investigating the stabbing death of a 37-year-old man on Thanksgiving night.

Police responded to a disturbance at 3553 Fallbrook Avenue in South Oroville at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Richard R. Bone, 37, was located with stab wounds and later declared dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

ALSO: Here’s How You Can Support Local Black-Owned Businesses This Weekend

The suspect in the stabbing, who Oroville PD said is a minor, is cooperating with police, the department said.

Oroville PD said the two individuals are not related but could not release any more information on the case.