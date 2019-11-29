MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto shooting along Haddon Avenue on Friday afternoon has put two people in the hospital, Modesto police said.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on the 2500 block of Haddon Avenue. Police found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds on the scene.

Modesto PD said the bullets were fired from the street but it is unclear if the situation was a drive-by shooting.

The extent of the men’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you throughout the night.