



Police in Manteca arrested two teens who are accused of various crimes, including vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m., a Manteca police officer found a stolen vehicle at a hotel, and inside, the officer found 19-year-old Marvin Alexis Reyes and guns that had been reported stolen from a residential burglary, according to a Modesto Police Departement statement.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives were led to a residence at 266 Rina Drive on Thursday morning. There, SWAT officers found another suspect, 19-year-old Valdemar Gabriel Da Rocha.

Police say they found other stolen items, including weapons, some of which were allegedly taken from a home on Tuesday. Detectives found that several firearms were stolen from the home, which was unoccupied as the residents were away. Police believe the guns were stored securely at the time of the theft.

Reyes was booked into jail on charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, burglary, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property. Da Rocha was booked on charges of felon/prohibited person in possession of a firearm, felon/prohibited person in possession of ammunition.