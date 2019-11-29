LATHROP (CBS13) — A man found trapped inside of an overturned burning vehicle in Lathrop on Thanksgiving night was found to be driving under the influence.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at around 10:30 p.m. near Lathrop City Hall.

The vehicle was overturned on a roundabout and the driver was found trapped inside of the vehicle, which caught fire.

Deputies eventually were able to break through the windshield and free the driver.

The man was found to have been driving under the influence and was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Following his recovery, the sheriff’s office said the man, whose identity is unknown at this time, faces DUI charges.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.