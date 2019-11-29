



Craving desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Stockton-area food and beverage shops grew to 35 per business in the fall of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Genova Bakery

Photo: Crisel M./Yelp

First on the list is Genova Bakery. Located at 749 N. Sierra Nevada St. in Waterloo, the bakery and deli is the highest-rated dessert spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dream Ice Cream Parlor

Photo: karrie c./Yelp

Next up is Weber Ranch’s Dream Ice Cream Parlor, an outpost of the chain, situated at 5052 W Lane, Suite H. With 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rita’s

Photo: tiffany b./Yelp

Brookside’s Rita’s, an outpost of the chain located at 2829 W. March Lane, Suite C-4, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, gelato and ice cream and frozen yogurt four stars out of 88 reviews.

4. Fizz Bakery

Photo: michelle t./Yelp

Fizz Bakery, a bakery that offers custom cakes and cupcakes in Stonewood, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 177 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9210 Thornton Road, Suite 4 to see for yourself.