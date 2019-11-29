AUBURN (CBS13) – A brazen grab-and-go theft at a coffee shop in Colfax led police to three suspects who are now behind bars.

Over the weekend, a couple was sitting at a Starbucks on Auburn Street in Colfax working on their laptops when a man walked up and stole the woman’s laptop while she was typing. The man then ran out of the store and into a waiting car. The husband was able to get the license plate of the car before it drove off. Deputies were called and were able to speak to witnesses who gave their descriptions of the suspects, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Not long after the theft, a deputy saw the car get off the freeway and stop at a gas station on Bowman Road in Auburn. One of the passengers in the car reportedly matched the description of the suspected thief. The deputy pulled over the car and found the stolen laptop inside.

Twenty-year-old Lais Hands, of Vacaville, was arrested for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. The driver, 21-year old Marcus Collins Jr., of Sacramento, was arrested for conspiracy. The other passenger, 21-year Cydni Jones, of Suisun City, was arrested for conspiracy as her vehicle was used in the crime and she was believed to have participated in the getaway.