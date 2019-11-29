ARDEN (CBS13) — Sacramento police are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a bank near the Arden Fair Mall on Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a bank robbery just after 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Arden Way.

The suspect reportedly demanded money while saying she was armed, although no actual firearm was seen, Sacramento PD said.

Police said the woman fled the scene with an unknown sum of cash. There is no further suspect description available at this time.

Sacramento PD said they are working with the FBI on this case.