



— Firefighters sent out an important warning Thursday after extinguishing a house fire Wednesday night in Woodland: Inspect your chimneys.

The Woodland Fire Department said they responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of Ashley Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

ALSO: A Thanksgiving Miracle: Missing 75-Year-Old Woman And 2 Grandchildren Found Safe

Crews found flames spreading through the chimney and extending into the home.

The department warns homeowners to make sure fireplaces are clean and inspected annually before using them in the Winter.